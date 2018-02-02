HALLS, Tennessee --Deputies say a Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend who beat her with a wooden plunger handle.
Melissa Terrell was allegedly held captive by her boyfriend, Charles Cook, for at least five days before she was able to escape.
"She's a beautiful girl, and she doesn't look like herself. I just can't believe it," said Terrell's father, Ronnie, who has been staying with her.
Her family told WMC they became suspicious after Melissa missed two weeks of work.
"He had her phone, and he was texting everybody like it was Melissa, saying, 'Don't come here, I've got the flu. I've got strep throat,'" said Jeannie Vickery, Melissa's aunt.
Police say that during the time Melissa was being held captive, Cook used a plunger handle to beat her.
She was eventually able to get away to a neighbor's house for help when her boyfriend left.
Melissa's family says her eyes are swollen, and she has bruises.
Cook is being held on $350,000 bond. He has been charged with aggravated domestic assault.