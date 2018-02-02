Woman escapes boyfriend who allegedly kidnapped, beat her with plunger handle

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a woman's boyfriend beat her while he held her captive for at least five days. (KTRK)

HALLS, Tennessee --
Deputies say a Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend who beat her with a wooden plunger handle.

Melissa Terrell was allegedly held captive by her boyfriend, Charles Cook, for at least five days before she was able to escape.

"She's a beautiful girl, and she doesn't look like herself. I just can't believe it," said Terrell's father, Ronnie, who has been staying with her.

Her family told WMC they became suspicious after Melissa missed two weeks of work.

"He had her phone, and he was texting everybody like it was Melissa, saying, 'Don't come here, I've got the flu. I've got strep throat,'" said Jeannie Vickery, Melissa's aunt.

Police say that during the time Melissa was being held captive, Cook used a plunger handle to beat her.

She was eventually able to get away to a neighbor's house for help when her boyfriend left.

Melissa's family says her eyes are swollen, and she has bruises.

Cook is being held on $350,000 bond. He has been charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingbeatingu.s. & worldTennessee
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video