HOUSTON TEXANS

J.J. Watt named 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are six more reasons why JJ Watt should be Man of the Year

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is one of three finalists for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.



The award was established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 after Payton, the Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears running back.

We will learn whether J.J. walks away with the award during the NFL Honors Show, scheduled for February 3, 2018.

Want more JJ? Check out these stories:

RELATED: JJ Watt donates $10K to family who lost dad in wreck

RELATED: 10 things to know about JJ Watt's new girlfriend

Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston TexansfootballnflawardHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6 more reasons JJ Watt should be Man of the Year
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sources: Texans reach deal with ex-Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu
Texans reportedly sign ex-Cardinal Tyrann Mathieu
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video