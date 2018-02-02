Humbled & honored to even be mentioned in the same breath as Walter Payton. Also happy to share the nomination with @BenjaminSWatson and @gregolsen88 who are both extremely deserving. This is so much bigger than just one man. It’s about the good in all of humanity. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2018

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is one of three finalists for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.The award was established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 after Payton, the Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears running back.We will learn whether J.J. walks away with the award during the NFL Honors Show, scheduled for February 3, 2018.