Carjacking suspect attacks women in violent brawl inside nail salon

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Two sisters getting their nails done were suddenly attacked by a man police say had just carjacked someone.

Officials say he followed the women into the salon, hit an employee and then turned on the sisters.

Surveillance video shows the man punching the women, who fight back, bashing him in the head with furniture.

The salon employee ran to a nearby business for help.

Good Samaritans helped detain the man who was identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Aranda.

He was taken into custody.

Authorities say he's responsible for a violent carjacking and street robbery where a victim was beaten.
