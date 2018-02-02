Your travel guide to Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston

List of weekend road closure:
- Two lanes from McHard to FM-518 will close nightly from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- One lane from Clear Creek to Mchard will close daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound ramp to US-59 southbound will shut down from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. As an alternate route, take I-10 to US-59 south.
- US-59 Southbound will be blocked from FM-762 to FM-2218, nightly starting on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. until feb. 11 at 5 a.m.
- US-290 outbound will also be blocked westbound at 43rd Street, nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday through Tuesday.
Additionally, it's the first of two Mardi Gras weekends in Galveston. Be prepared to detour around multiple street closures. Parades and festivities will run all day and evening, Friday through Sunday. The following are just a few of the major street closures:
- Seawall, from 23rd to 61st Street.
- Strand, Mechanic, and 25th Street.
- 20th to 26th, between Strand and Mechanic.