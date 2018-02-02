A store owner in southwest Houston says thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of antiques and the surveillance system from his business Friday morning.Police say the crooks smashed into Texas Electronics and Furniture on Fondren Road just after 2 a.m."They took some expensive stuff. Some expensive furniture, electronics. But we don't know the total so far," store owner Bill Arafat said.Arafat tells ABC13 he will have a better idea of what was stolen once he counts the inventory.