Thousands of dollars worth of antiques, surveillance system stolen from SW Houston store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the thieves who smashed into a store in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A store owner in southwest Houston says thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of antiques and the surveillance system from his business Friday morning.

Police say the crooks smashed into Texas Electronics and Furniture on Fondren Road just after 2 a.m.

"They took some expensive stuff. Some expensive furniture, electronics. But we don't know the total so far," store owner Bill Arafat said.

Arafat tells ABC13 he will have a better idea of what was stolen once he counts the inventory.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftsurveillanceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video