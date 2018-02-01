SPORTS

Cy-Fair ISD official, coaches respond to UIL realignment

CFISD schools split in two regions with new UIL realignment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There will be a new challenge for Cy-Fair ISD athletics and its schools with the UIL realignment.

"We saw that it would have been a little tough for all of us to be in Region 3," CFISD Athletic Director Ray Zepeda said.

Schools in the district will be split between Region 2 and Region 3.

Zepeda told ABC13 the district understands the changes.

"Again, new opportunities to compete and make new rivalries," he added.

