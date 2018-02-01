Cy-Fair ISD official, coaches respond to UIL realignment

THANK YOU @CyFairISD AD Ray Zepeda and @cyfallshs HC Chris Brister for talking to us about #UILRealignment - CFISD schools split up between Region 2 and Region 3.@abc13houston @CyFairJoel pic.twitter.com/3AZS2PRRUz — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) February 1, 2018

There will be a new challenge for Cy-Fair ISD athletics and its schools with the UIL realignment."We saw that it would have been a little tough for all of us to be in Region 3," CFISD Athletic Director Ray Zepeda said.Schools in the district will be split between Region 2 and Region 3.Zepeda told ABC13 the district understands the changes."Again, new opportunities to compete and make new rivalries," he added.