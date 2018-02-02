Body found face down in pond in north Harris County

Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a pond in north Harris County.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are at the scene in the 16500 block of Pentonshire. This is near Ella Boulevard.SkyEye13 was over the pond Thursday evening, where a body could be seen face down in the water.Deputies are searching the wooded lot around the pond for any evidence.We do not know how long the body has been there, and are working to get more information from deputies.