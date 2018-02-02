Body found face down in pond in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Harris County deputies are at the scene where a body was found in a pond. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a pond in north Harris County.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are at the scene in the 16500 block of Pentonshire. This is near Ella Boulevard.

SkyEye13 was over the pond Thursday evening, where a body could be seen face down in the water.

Deputies are searching the wooded lot around the pond for any evidence.

We do not know how long the body has been there, and are working to get more information from deputies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video