A man and woman were both shot at a strip club in southwest Houston Thursday morning.They were walking into Gold Diggers Cabaret on South Main near Kirby just before 2 a.m.Police say Devonte Barefield, 25, and Tyieria Nwabuisi, 19, arrived in the parking lot and were walking to the front door of the club when someone drove by in a red four-door vehicle. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting both victims multiple times.Barefield sustained gunshots wounds and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Nwabuisi was listed as stable at an area hospital.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.