Man and woman shot in driveby shooting at SW Houston strip club parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Man and woman shot in parking lot of strip club (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and woman were both shot at a strip club in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

They were walking into Gold Diggers Cabaret on South Main near Kirby just before 2 a.m.

Police say Devonte Barefield, 25, and Tyieria Nwabuisi, 19, arrived in the parking lot and were walking to the front door of the club when someone drove by in a red four-door vehicle. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting both victims multiple times.

Barefield sustained gunshots wounds and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Nwabuisi was listed as stable at an area hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drive by shootingshootingnightclubHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video