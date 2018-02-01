TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Third batch of emails released show press secretary pitching scripted drama shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Darian Ward stands against a wall in the city council chamber before a news conference. (KTRK)

By and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a batch of emails released Thursday from former Houston press secretary Darian Ward, documents reveal her attempts at pitching companies she was helping to city officials. At least one show pitch was included not seen in previous email releases.

This third round of documents is the last of the emails being freely released, city officials said. There are still more that Ward is asking the state's attorney general to withhold.
INTERACTIVE: How the Darian Ward probe unfolded

In Thursday's release, once again the entity that appears the most is the Smahrt Girl Foundation, founded by Pamela Ellis, a friend of Ward's. Ellis runs an IT company in Houston. Again, documents show Ward pitching Ellis' IT business to city leaders, once promoting that the company has had good results working on large government projects.

Ellis previously told ABC13 she never sought out City of Houston business, nor did she ever get any contract with the city. City records show the company never was awarded a contract.
The charity, mentioned more than 3,000 times in the 5,004 pages, is the focus of much of Ward's attention, including a trip to New York with two dozen girls. In a previous batch of emails, Ward tried to get discounted tickets from an airline before being told that the airline couldn't accept solicitation from a city official.

Ward pitched a scripted "southern-styled dramedy" called "High Rise Girls."

"The ring leader is Eve, a former TV anchor who is struggling to find a new identity after her second divorce. She just landed a trophy position as the press secretary for the first lesbian Mayor in Texas," the pitch reads.

At the time, Ward, a former TV anchor, was four months removed from her stint as the press secretary for the first lesbian mayor in Texas.

"Bring your popcorn and champagne for the elevator ride to the penthouse for your window view of sex on the balcony," it reads.

Ward entered into legal agreements to produce a film called "The Game" in Houston and hired a writer to rework the script.

Ward resigned last Friday admitting she had become a distraction. Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked her for her services, but would not say if he asked her to quit.

"That matter has been dealt with," Turner said. "She resigned. I accepted her resignation."

Turner refused to answer the question about if he asked her to quit.

RELATED: Here's why the Ward probe almost never happened

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigateshouston city councilsylvester turnerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
What we know about the tour bus company involved in AL bus crash
Liberty County sues Arkema plant owners for $1M
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
What's in HISD superintendent Richard Carranza's contract?
City created secret company to pay Houston First employees
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video