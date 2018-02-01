A man is accused of exposing himself to girls and women near Klein Collins High School in Spring has been arrested.Several incidents of a man approaching females in the school parking lot have been reported recently near Klein Collins High School and Schindewolf Intermediate School.Extra officers were staffed at the schools, and investigators identified Mazen Souheil Brier as the suspect.Two warrants for indecent exposure were issued for Brier, and he was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday. During the arrest, Klein ISD police investigators say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Brier's vehicle. Based on the narcotics found in his car vehicle, investigators got a warrant to search Brier's home as well.Brier is charged with two indecent exposure charges and three felony narcotics charges.