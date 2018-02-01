SOCIETY

Not a party without a two-step: Deputy shows off dance moves with paradegoers in Louisiana

Deputy shows off dance moves with paradegoers in Louisiana. (KTRK)

ST. TAMMANY, Louisiana --
A video of a dancing deputy hitting a two-step with paradegoers at a New Orleans-area parade has gone viral.

"I just want people to know that police are people and that we all have a job to do," St. Tammany Parish reserve Deputy Steve Hoffmann told WDSU.

Hoffman caught the attention of people along the Krew of Slidellians parade route Sunday. When he started dancing, those in the crowd starting dancing too.

"It totally surprised me to go from just dancing and having a good ole time to being all over the internet and all over Facebook," Hoffman said.

Hoffman also told WDSU that when he hears music, it's natural for him to start moving.

His 17-year-old daughter, Maddy, said that she's not surprised that her dad would dance with people along the parade route.

Hoffman, who is an Air Force vet and five-year reserve deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, works for free as a volunteer officer.

"My goal in life is to make people happy, do things for people. Service," he said.
