Man snatches puppy from front yard while owner is home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 7-month-old puppy was snatched from her front yard in broad daylight. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
A homeowner is pleading to get his dog back after she was snatched from his front yard.

Surveillance video shows a black pickup truck pull up to Yoann Hispa's home. Hispa's 7-month-old puppy Zoe is sitting outside while a package is nearby on the porch.

A man gets out of the vehicle, walks up to the puppy and snatches her off her leash.

Hispa was working from home at the time, but he said he was on a call and didn't see his pet get taken.

A neighbor saw the incident and tried to stop the man. He couldn't get to him in time.

"Please give us our dog back. I know that people who are willing to do that are in desperate situations, so I feel bad for them. But, this is our dog. This is our family member. We have emotional connections," Hispa said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dogs stolentheftporch pirateu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video