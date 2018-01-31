A conservative student organization at Lone Star College-CyFair is taking its school to court after members said they were derecognized for their political beliefs.The Cy-Fair chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas said a school official derecognized the group after it posted a video of an abortion debate.The suit claims the Lone Star College System gives officials unrestricted authority over groups based on their viewpoints.The lawsuit also challenges the student fee policy, saying it only allows student groups that officials prefer to draw from those funds.Lone Star College did not respond to our requests for comment on the case.