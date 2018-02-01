FIRE

House fire claims two lives in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies, woman escapes burning home in Galveston (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who was pulled from a burning home in Galveston on Wednesday night has died from her injuries. The woman's husband also perished.

According to the Galveston Fire Department, crew responded to a call of a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Avenue Q 1/2.

Two people were inside at the time of the fire.

The fire department said a man, who was identified as 79-year-old Benjamin Laughlin, died at the scene, while a woman, 76-year-old Lillian Laughlin, was transported to UTMB in critical condition.

On Thursday, fire officials said Laughlin succumbed to her injuries. The couple's canine also died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fire deathfiredeadly firefatal fireGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Fire damages 70 storage units holding boats and RVs
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Man in bull onesie attempts to burn ex's house with spaghetti sauce
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
More fire
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video