Plans to build Bob McNair statue in Houston put on hold, according to emails

Officials shelve plans for Bob McNair statue. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In emails obtained by ABC13, officials have shelved plans for a statue in honor of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.

According to the emails, plans were shelved after McNair's controversial remarks in October.

In an ESPN The Magazine report, McNair was quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison." His quote came in a meeting between NFL owners and players over the national anthem protest.
Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.



"On behalf of Bob McNair, please discontinue the feasibility study on the site of his statue," an email read from November.

Plans for the statue were paid for by the Houston Super Bowl committee.

It is unclear what will happen to the statue.
