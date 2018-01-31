FOOD & DRINK

CRAWFISH CHALLENGE: Can you survive Casian Crawfish's super spicy dare?

If you love crawfish and spicy hot food, this challenge will put you to the test! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Can you take the heat? That's what Casian Crawfish wants to know.

The shop on Telephone Road is inviting crawfish lovers to take one spicy challenge: You must crack, eat and suck down two pounds of crawfish in just 15 minutes.

But these aren't your average crawfish. These mudbugs have been cooked up with a dash of the flaming hot Carolina Reaper pepper.

The pepper will really have your eyes watering at 2.2 million Scoville units, formerly the titleholder for world's spiciest chile.

If you can handle the task, you'll get a refund for the price of the crawfish, a t-shirt and bragging rights for having an iron stomach.

Casian Crawfish is at 5314 Telephone, in southeast Houston.
