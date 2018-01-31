SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --The girlfriend of 18-year-old Diego Andrade described the night her boyfriend was fatally shot in Spring.
"You didn't have to," said Andrade's girlfriend Joeanna Serrano. "You could've just left and he would've been fine and I'd still be able to see him."
Serrano was riding in her car with Andrade Tuesday afternoon.
She said they picked up the two guys who were friends with Andrade. When the couple tried to drop them off at home, she said they asked Andrade for his money.
"He was like, 'no, why?' and then they saw that he was not being quick and handing over stuff, so then he started aiming it at me," she said.
RELATED: Surveillance video show suspects in teen's killing on the run in Spring
Serrano said the suspect, dressed in gray clothing, put a gun to her head.
Andrade started fighting with him, trying to get the gun.
"He was trying to take it away and he couldn't," she said. "He let go of his hand for a quick second and it was just for enough time for him to shoot him."
Serrano said she watched the man shoot her boyfriend in the temple.
He died instantly.
"He just looked at me and he looked satisfied like he got something out of it," she said. "He didn't even take anything."
Late Wednesday, Harris County deputies said they have identified the two males accused in the shooting.
UPDATE: Investigators have identified the two males captured on video leaving the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the 4400 block of Adonis in Spring. The males are cooperating w/the investigation, which is ongoing. No charges at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/pmbiJaYqkp— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2018
Andrade's family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.