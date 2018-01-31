BUSINESS

First medical marijuana dispensary in Texas opening soon

AUSTIN, Texas --
The first cannabis dispensary is set to open in Austin next month, a little more than four months after the Texas Department of Public Safety granted the first three medical marijuana licenses in the history of the state.

Beginning February 8, Compassionate Cultivation will allow qualified patients access to low-THC medical cannabis products and state-regulated cannabidiol oil, known as CBD oil, from a shop at 12701 Lowden Ln. in Manchaca. Currently, the products are only available to state-registered patients or their guardians.

"We are thrilled to offer the highest quality medical cannabis products, with plants grown and refined by our cultivation and engineering experts at our state-of-the-art facility," said Compassionate Cultivation CEO Morris Denton in a release.

Read the full story from our partners at Houston CultureMap.
