Father of six faces deportation

TAMPA, Florida --A father of six is facing deportation after being detained in Florida.
Luis Blanco, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday, while a crowd of rabbis, priests, pastors and immigration organizations gathered outside to sing and pray for Blanco.
On the outside, you wouldn't know this might be the last time he'll see his family on American soil, "Honestly I didn't sleep well. It's a very difficult day. It's a day where a big decision will be made and I'm not sure how it's going to end," said Blanco.
Blanco, who has lived in Plant City for two decades was deported in 1998 and reentered illegally to find work.
Blanco has six American-born children and a seventh on the way and is the sole breadwinner for the family.
An ICE spokesperson told WFTS-TV that they don't make exemptions for people who are in the country illegally.
Daniela Hogue, Blanco's lawyer said "It's very likely that he will be deported. I doubt that they are taking into consideration the humanitarian factors."