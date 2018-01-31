ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DMX labeled flight risk, jailed after positive drug test ahead of tax evasion sentencing

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho with more on DMX being sent to prison. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK --
DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

Judge Jed Rakoff sent the rapper also known as Earl Simmons to prison Tuesday to await his March sentencing on a tax evasion charge.

Rakoff called DMX a genuine flight risk.

Defense lawyer Murray Richman says Simmons took drugs to cope with the hospitalization of his year-old daughter for several days this month. She had a 104-degree fever.

Richman says Simmons left a drug rehabilitation center in the Northeast to see his daughter in New York City.

The judge says Simmons tested positive last week for cocaine, opiates and Oxycodone.

Prosecutors had requested he be jailed. He was led from court in handcuffs.
