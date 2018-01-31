STATE OF THE UNION

No, that wasn't drool on his lips, Rep. Joe Kennedy says

The Democratic response to the State of the Union drew a lot of attention because of Joe Kennedy's mouth. (KTRK)

No, that wasn't drool on the lips of Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III. He says it was ChapStick.

Twitter lit up with jibes about the 37-year-old Democrat's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union. In his televised speech Tuesday, Kennedy's lips appeared wet and glistening, leading to tweets about Kennedy's "drool."

Kennedy joked on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday that he "decided to go a little bit light on the ChapStick this morning...which is probably a wise choice." He told CNN that Tuesday's ChapStick was "a little too much, apparently."

Other State of the Union responders have attracted similar unwanted attention. In 2013, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio's response to President Barack Obama's speech was mocked for Rubio's awkward off-screen reach for water.
