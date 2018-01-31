Teen with special needs dies after students beat him for his cellphone

Police say a student with special needs died after he was severely beaten over the use of his cellphone. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Police say a high school student with special needs has died after he was severely beaten because he wouldn't let classmates use his cellphone.

Family members of Joevon Patterson-Smith say the 17-year-old complained of being beaten and kicked in the head by three boys and a girl in his classroom earlier this month.

His family says he developed blood clots, was hospitalized twice and went into a coma.

Patterson-Smith died from his injuries on Monday.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to see what steps they should take next in the investigation.

No charges have been filed so far.
