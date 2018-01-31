Police say a high school student with special needs has died after he was severely beaten because he wouldn't let classmates use his cellphone.Family members of Joevon Patterson-Smith say the 17-year-old complained of being beaten and kicked in the head by three boys and a girl in his classroom earlier this month.His family says he developed blood clots, was hospitalized twice and went into a coma.Patterson-Smith died from his injuries on Monday.Police are waiting for autopsy results to see what steps they should take next in the investigation.No charges have been filed so far.