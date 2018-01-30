A north Houston family is outraged after allegations that their daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours.The disturbing details allegedly came at the hands of fellow classmates at Forest Brook Middle School."Around 3:20, the assistant principal reached out to me, asking me to come up to the school. It was an emergency," the 8th grade girl's mom explained.According to the mom, who we aren't identifying or showing on camera, an Instagram video was brought to education leaders' attention at Forest Brook. What she saw broke her heart."I saw the video and it was my daughter and I saw her nude in the woods with no clothes on," the mother continued.The girl told her mom at least five boys led her into the wooded area behind the school. Two of them allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, while another punched her, and another recorded it all on a cell phone.We asked the mom if her daughter went willingly with her classmates. She said no."I think they really forced her to go. She didn't want to go," the girl's mom said.The girl's father says he's disgusted and feels helpless as a parent."For an adolescent child to go through this isn't fair. Every child has the right to grow up in a safe community where they can go to school and learn," he explained.Some parents are calling for more supervision at the school and believe whatever happened, shouldn't have been allowed in the first place."I want to know how they get off campus anyway. Where are the teachers?" another Forest Brook parent Shelia Davis asked.We reached out to Houston Independent School District about the sexual assault claims and got the following statement:"HISD Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving several Forest Brook Middle School students near the campus. At this time, no charges have been filed. The safety of our students is always our top priority. School administrators and HISD Police will increase frequency of their patrols on and around campus."The girl's parents want more done sooner than later."Justice should be done. Like, these students shouldn't be at school right now, as we speak," the mom said.The Instagram video of the alleged incident has since been taken down. As for the girl involved, her parents took her to Texas Children's Hospital to get checked out. She'll physically be OK, but going forward, she'll most likely transfer from Forest Brook.