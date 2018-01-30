PETS & ANIMALS

Family reunited with puppy taken in stolen car

Family was reunited with their pup. (KTRK)

A puppy is on her way home thanks to police work and the power of social media.

A small Shih Tzu named Bella was missing for 16 days after a thief broke into the family's car and took her during a trip to Texas from North Carolina.

Police say the the family left Bella in the car while eating at Cracker Barrel in Baytown. Police say the thief also got away with a laptop and an iPhone, in addition to the precious pup.

The victims immediately took to social media asking friends and family to help them find Bella. The post was shared over 5,000 times.

Someone contacted Bella's owner saying that the puppy had been spotted on someone else's social media account. Detectives were able to take the information and track down the person accused of having Bella.

The puppy was recovered by Baytown police in north Houston and returned to her family's daughter in San Antonio.
