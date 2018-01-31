Teen murder suspects on the run after fight in Spring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3008505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for two armed suspect who they say shot and killed a man near Spring.

Deputies say a teen was shot and killed while driving through a Spring neighborhood, and the bullets came from inside his car.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are on Adonis Drive, in the Birnam Wood subdivision where the boy died.This frightening situation began when a group of teens got into an argument while they were riding in a red car.At one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the driver, according to deputies.We have been told that at least four shots were fired as the fight escalated between the three teens.A teen girl who was inside the vehicle stayed behind with the victim, who was found dead inside his vehicle this afternoon.Deputies said she is cooperating with their investigation, but the two teens who were riding in the back seat are gone.The teen suspects ran from the scene on foot. Investigators said the teens may be from the area, and might be hiding in a home nearby.The sheriff's office urged anyone who might have these young men in their home to turn them in to authorities.The suspects are only described as a Hispanic male in a gray hoodie, and a black male in a black hoodie.