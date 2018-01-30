The Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constables are warning people of a recently-discovered altered drug.Constables say during a traffic stop on Jan. 26, a deputy discovered a white substance in a round container which closely resembled meth or crack.After further investigation, police say they determined the white substance was an altered form of THC, the primary euphoric component in marijuana."It definitely looks like some other drugs that I've seen, but not marijuana," Constable Wayne Thompson said.The constables also said the drugs can be vaped when posting a warning to parents on Facebook.