You guys, Hearne Elementary students also gave @SamicaKnight13 a parade!!! Do you hear the bells?@AliefISD pic.twitter.com/C9X8V93J3y — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 30, 2018

ABC13's Samica Knight got a rockstar welcome at Alief ISD's Hearne Elementary.More than 1,000 students, which is the entire school, greeted Samica with pom poms, cheers and signs on Tuesday.Samica walked up and down the hallway as the younger students cheered for her and gave her high-fives.After the mini parade, Samica gave a career day presentation to third and fourth graders. She talked about the importance of education and working hard, and how her internship at KTRK contributed to her success as a reporter and anchor.Students and staff were so impressed that they asked for autographs and selfies.Samica was incredibly touched and surprised by the show of support for her and that there were so many fans of Eyewitness News.