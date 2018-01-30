EDUCATION

ABC13 anchor Samica Knight gets star treatment at Hearne Elementary

EMBED </>More Videos

Hearne Elementary rolled out the red carpet and showered Eyewitness News anchor Samica Knight with lots of love. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13's Samica Knight got a rockstar welcome at Alief ISD's Hearne Elementary.

More than 1,000 students, which is the entire school, greeted Samica with pom poms, cheers and signs on Tuesday.

Samica walked up and down the hallway as the younger students cheered for her and gave her high-fives.



After the mini parade, Samica gave a career day presentation to third and fourth graders. She talked about the importance of education and working hard, and how her internship at KTRK contributed to her success as a reporter and anchor.

Students and staff were so impressed that they asked for autographs and selfies.


Samica was incredibly touched and surprised by the show of support for her and that there were so many fans of Eyewitness News.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcareersschool
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video