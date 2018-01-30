HEALTH & FITNESS

Did you know? Your dirty winter clothes could make you sick

How often should you wash your winter jackets and gloves? The answer may surprise you. (KTRK)

According to experts, dirty winter clothes could make you more susceptible to illness.

A microbiologist at the University of Arizona said people don't tend to wash things like winter coats and scarves a lot, which can can cause bacteria and germs to build up in your winter clothes, making you sick.

Experts say your hand-warmers are the worst offenders. Gloves are hotbeds for germs. They should be washed every four weeks.

Also, your scarf is constantly touching your face and hair. Experts say you need to wash it at least once a month.

As for your winter coat, according to the microbiologist, it should be cleaned at least three times during the winter season, especially before you put it away for next year. Otherwise, germs can fester in your closet for a full year.
