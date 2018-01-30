EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2962573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ex-doctor's victims recount sex abuse as young gymnasts

Governor Greg Abbott requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent allegations of sexual assault of athletes at the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County.Karolyi Ranch previously served as the National Training Center for U.S.A. Gymnastics. In the last few weeks and months, multiple athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility."The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."Governor Abbott wanted the Texas Rangers to join the Walker County Sheriff's Office in their ongoing investigation because criminal action has been implicated across multiple jurisdictions and states.Several Olympians, including Simone Biles, 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas, six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman and two-time medalist McKayla Maroney, say they were abused by Dr. Larry Nassar. Biles, who has returned to training after winning five medals at the 2016 Olympics, said in a statement that "it is impossibly difficult" to attend team camps at the ranch.