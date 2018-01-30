BUSINESS

Last Blockbuster video store in Texas closes its doors for good

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a sad day in Texas. There's officially no more Blockbuster stores in the state. (KTRK)

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
Blockbuster is officially gone for good in Texas now that a store north of McAllen has closed its doors.

The Edinburg location closed last week, but reopened over the weekend for a liquidation sale, which allowed customers the opportunity to take home a piece of the store for remembrance.

The first ever Blockbuster Video opened in Dallas, Texas in 1985, making it special to many Texans.

Now that block buster is officially gone in Texas, it leaves eight total stores left in the United States. There are two stores in Oregon and six in Alaska that are reportedly doing well in business.

Blockbuster had 9,000 stores across the U.S. in the height of its success, but times changed rapidly when Netflix and video streaming came to light.

The chain closed majority of their stores in 2014 and the others slowly closed down over the last four years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessstore closingmoviesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video