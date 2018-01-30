19-year-old mom drowned crying baby in bathtub, Georgia police say

A 19-year-old mother is accused of drowning her son because he wouldn't stop crying. (KTRK)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia --
Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying.

Houston County Sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.

Collins says Stewart got up because the baby was crying. Collins said Stewart filled the bathtub and submerged the child in the water.

Collins says Stewart told authorities she was stressed and had been going through a lot.

Stewart was being held without bail Monday in the Houston County jail. The report did not say if she had an attorney.
