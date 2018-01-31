Find a new career at any of these February Houston job fairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A new year is the perfect time to renew your job search.
Whether you're looking for a career change or are working to get out of the unemployment line, now is the time.
Houston is featuring a number of job fairs in February that will provide you with a chance to find an opportunity that's right for you.
Choice Career Fairs
2712 Southwest Fwy., Houston
Thursday, Feb. 1
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Houston Job Fair
Sheraton Suites Houston 2400 West Loop S, Houston
Tuesday, Feb. 6
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
United Career Fairs
Hilton Garden Inn 23535 Northgate Crossing Blvd., Spring
Monday, Feb. 12
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
National Career Fairs Live Recuiting/Hiring Event
9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston
Wednesday, Feb. 14
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Jarvis Johnson Job Fair
Fallbrook Church 12512 Walters Rd., Houston
Saturday, Feb. 17
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
CareerIntro Career Fair
Hilton Garden Inn 3201 Sage Rd., Houston
Wednesday, Feb. 21
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The company Workforce Solutions has lists of job-specific career fairs scheduled throughout the month of February. The jobs include anything from mechanics to event servers. Check out the website to see if there's an upcoming event that sounds like the right fit for you and your experience.