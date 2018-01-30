COMMUNITY & EVENTS

93,000 beads pulled from New Orleans drains and the cleanup isn't done

Mardi Gras is two weeks away in New Orleans but the city is still cleaning up from last year's party. (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
We are two weeks away from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but as the celebration nears the city is still cleaning up after last year's party.

Roughly 93,000 pounds of beads have been pulled from the city's storm drains. That was after a four-month operation to clean the city's catch basins.

New Orleans officials say there's still more work to do.

As for the bead problem, the city said non-profits are starting bead-recycling initiatives along the parade route this year.
