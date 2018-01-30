HEALTH & FITNESS

7-year-old Virginia boy dies after contracting flu and strep throat

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Virginia (KTRK) --
Another child has died as a result of a flu diagnosis.

Kevin Baynes Jr., 7, was sent home from school Friday after he threw up and fell asleep in class, his father told WSLS. He was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat.

"He hardly ever got sick and this one time he gets sick and that's it. He's gone now. I don't know what to say," Kevin Baynes, Sr. said.

His father said Kevin Jr. did not get the flu shot.

The Saturday after Kevin Jr. was sent home from school, he couldn't walk and was taken to the emergency room. They sent him home with medicine. Then by Sunday, his sister found him unresponsive in his bed.

Kevin Sr. said doctors told him admitting his son to the hospital may not have saved his life nor would getting a flu shot prior to getting sick.

