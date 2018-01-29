Houston film company making movie based on Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It has only been a few months since the devastating storm flooded our area, but a movie about Hurricane Harvey is coming soon.
A Houston production company has released the news that they are currently shooting it.
Street Corner Films posted a movie poster on its Facebook profile.
The producer says some members of the Saldivar family, who lost six loved ones in the flooding, will play roles in the film.
Shooting is expected to begin next week, but the company has not announced when the movie will be released.