Houston film company making movie based on Hurricane Harvey

A movie based on Hurricane Harvey is in production in the Bayou City. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It has only been a few months since the devastating storm flooded our area, but a movie about Hurricane Harvey is coming soon.

A Houston production company has released the news that they are currently shooting it.

Street Corner Films posted a movie poster on its Facebook profile.



The producer says some members of the Saldivar family, who lost six loved ones in the flooding, will play roles in the film.
RELATED: Bodies of family recovered from van swept away in flood

Six family members swept away in fast-moving flood on Greens Bayou



Shooting is expected to begin next week, but the company has not announced when the movie will be released.
