3 family members and dog drown during hunting trip in Mississippi

EMBED </>More Videos

HEARTBREAKING: Authorities have found the bodies of three hunters who drowned during a hunting trip in Mississippi. (KTRK)

FORT ADAMS, Mississippi --
A family hunting trip turned tragic when three people and a dog slipped below the surface of a frigid Mississippi river and never came back up.

Authorities say the bodies of a man, his sister-in-law, her 6-year-old son and a pet were found in the Buffalo River after they drowned Sunday morning, WBRZ-TV reports.

The family members had just transferred from a fishing boat to a pontoon boat when the watercraft capsized.

While a fourth person managed to swim to shore, the three hunters and the dog weren't able to get out of the water.

Family members identified the male victim as Darrin Vince. His sister-in-law was identified by police officers as city employee Madeline Hemba.

The names of the boy and the dog who drowned in the river were not immediately known.

Investigators said the four hunters were using the two boats to hunt; the pontoon boat was being used as a duck blind.

The 7-foot-deep section of the Buffalo River where they drowned was roughly 49 degrees at the time the boat capsized, authorities said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningboat accidentu.s. & worldhuntingbody foundchild deathdogMississippi
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video