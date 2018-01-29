HIDDEN CAMERA

Man accused of hiding camera in Sugar Land church bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of hiding camera in Sugar Land church bathroom

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Richmond-area father is suspected of placing a tiny, spy-like camera in a bathroom of a Sugar Land church.

Police say Jonathan Contreras was arrested last Wednesday after an employee at Parkway United Methodist Church discovered the camera dangling under a sink in a co-ed bathroom. It appeared tape was used to secure it.

On Jan. 18, police received the first call about the incident. Contreras is accused of "invasive visual recording," according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Investigators say the bathroom is used primarily by employees. Parents were alerted by the church last week.

"It was a shocker. It was a shocker," said church member Gayathri Ajay.

When reached by phone, Contreras refused to answer our questions. He referred us to his attorney. At his Richmond area home, no one answered the door.

Parkway Pastor Matt Neely refused to speak on camera about the incident but sent us this statement:

"We are obviously saddened by this news. When the situation was initially reported, our staff immediately contacted the police. We are fully cooperating with the police and supporting the investigation."

It's not clear how many people might be depicted in images captured by that camera, but we know one of them is the suspect himself. That's how police caught Contreras. Investigators say the video shows him adjusting the camera lens.

Police have not yet said how long the camera might have been in the bathroom or why Contreras was allowed in a bathroom designated mainly for employees.

Contreras is out of custody on a bond of $10,000.

Follow Kevin Quinn on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
churchvideo camerahidden cameraSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIDDEN CAMERA
Man accused of recording woman in Katy bathroom
Airbnb unit rigged with hidden cameras, police say
Landlord accused of planting hidden camera
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
More hidden camera
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video