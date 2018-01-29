How to effectively teach gun safety to kids following the deaths of 2 children

After two kids were killed over the weekend handling guns, some parents took it as a lesson to teach their kids about gun safety.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At Best Shot Range in Friendswood, James Panks took his son Joshua shooting for the first time.

"It's something that we've wanted to do for a long time and him being 10-years-old, we figured it's an appropriate age to start teaching kids about gun safety," Panks said.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old was killed in Texas City, and on Sunday, a 6-year-old was killed in Houston.

Police said in both cases the children were able to find and unlock the weapons that fatally shot them.

"It should inspire parents to do a better job at teaching their kids about gun safety," Panks said.

It's a lesson Victor Salinas wished he learned years ago.

"I understand the pain that some of these parents are going through," Salinas said.

It's been 15 years, but the story involving his 12-year-old sister is still vivid in his mind.

"As I returned back into the room, I found her with the weapon that I had carried, which I had hidden under the pillow," Salinas explained.

Seconds later, the sister he loved was gone.

"As I tried to take it away from her, the firearm went off and the bullet that was in the chamber hit the arteries in her heart," Salinas said.

Best Shot Range owner Matt Fleming said parents need to discuss guns with their kids. The business offers a course to kids as young as seven.

"Kids are naturally curious," Fleming said. "They see guns on TV, in the movies, on video games, and those are the worst places you can learn about guns," Felming said.

During the week course, kids learn three steps: Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction; keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot; and, always keep the gun unloaded until you're ready to use it.

The course at the Best Shot Range starts at $195.
