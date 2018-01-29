FOOD STAMPS

Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food

EMBED </>More Videos

A new petition seeks to give low-income Americans a way to pay for pet food with SNAP benefits.

By Alex Meier
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food.

The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.

Under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, households cannot use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy pet food, according to the USDA.

The petition's author, Edward B Johnston Jr, argues that low-income Americans who rely on food stamps should not have to choose between feeding their families and keeping their pets.

"I have only been on SNAP benefits for a few months, but I have been unable to feed my little dog due to government regulations," Johnston wrote.

The petition argues that a family's financial status can change at any moment, so pet owners should be forced to give up their animals just because they can't afford them.

It also acknowledges that pets are important for emotional support.

"Having a pet helps your mental & physical health. I work with the elderly & I see it every day. They shouldn't have to give up a family member because of financial problems" commenter Kathy S. from Missouri wrote.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspetfood stampswelfare
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD STAMPS
Trump administration proposes plan to replace food stamps
Wisconsin closer to drug testing food stamp users
Thousands expected to fill GRB for D-SNAP benefits
Thousands line up for food stamps after Harvey disaster
More food stamps
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video