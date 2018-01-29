Houston Police Department and Crime stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in north Houston.According to HPD, the crime happened on Nov. 5, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive.Police said a black male grabbed the victim by her arm and forced her into a dark alley between the apartment building and perimeter.The victim told investigators the suspect then raped and beat her.Police are describing the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches with a skinny build.Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).