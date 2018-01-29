Secret Service warning banks about "jackpotting"

The Secret Service is warning banks about "jackpotting."This is when thieves make ATMs spit out cash like slot machines at 40 bills every 23 seconds.The Secret Service said they've seen about a dozen cases across the country."What we're finding is the attacks really started in a coordinated effort in December and well north of a million dollars has been taken," Supervisory Special Agent Matt O'Neill said.Here's what the Secret Service told ABC News about how jackpotting works:Two of the world's largest ATM markers have sent out alerts warning banks and other financial firms after the first jackpotting case was reported last week.In the past, thieves have used skimming devices on ATMs to steal debit card information or swap out the machine's hard drive.