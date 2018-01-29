Robber jumps onto Subway counter and demands cash

New video from the Houston Police Department shows a man rob a northwest Houston Subway while armed with a knife.The video shows the man wearing a Texans hat and holding a knife in his hand.He jumps on the counter and demands money.The robbery happened at the Subway on Hollister and Pinemont in November.Police say the suspect pretended to order a sandwich, then whipped out the knife, jumped on the counter and ran off with the cash from the register.Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to call the police.