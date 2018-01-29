Robber jumps onto Subway counter and demands cash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New video from the Houston Police Department shows a man rob a northwest Houston Subway while armed with a knife.
The video shows the man wearing a Texans hat and holding a knife in his hand.
He jumps on the counter and demands money.
The robbery happened at the Subway on Hollister and Pinemont in November.
Police say the suspect pretended to order a sandwich, then whipped out the knife, jumped on the counter and ran off with the cash from the register.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to call the police.