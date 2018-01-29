Man with gunshot wound in neck found dead after crashing into pole in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man with a gunshot wound in his neck was found dead after police said he crashed into a pole in southwest Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is reporting from the scene as he learns more about how the man was shot and why.

Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to a crash around 8:30 p.m. Sunday off the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8 and found a dark Sedan that hit a power pole.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. No one else was in the car.

"The victim was unconscious, HFD removed him from the vehicle and found that he was deceased. It appears that the victim has an injury to his neck consistent with a gun shot wound," said HPD Sgt. Robert Klementich.

The power had to be shut off during the investigation.

Police said they did not find any bullet holes or weapon in the vehicle.

Investigators do not know if the driver was traveling on the freeway of the feeder road when he hit the utility pole.

Investigators said they are hoping to get surveillance video to learn more about what happened.

