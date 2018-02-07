NEW YEAR NEW YOU

How weight loss surgery transforms your body and your life

EMBED </>More Videos

John, Martha and Virginia can all attest to the incredible weight loss results they've experienced with TLC Surgery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
John Soria was at the end of his rope.

After struggling to lose weight for some time, Soria found himself suffering from climbing blood pressure. Getting shuteye was even a battle as sleep apnea kept Soria up at night.

That is when he discovered Texas Laparoscopic Consultants and the promise of the gastric sleeve at TLC Surgery.

For people who have faced the challenge of losing excess without much success, the gastric sleeve has a high rate of success, according to TLC Surgery/Nobilis Health.

The sleeve restricts food intake by reducing the size of the stomach. As an added benefit, research shows the surgery reduces ghrelin, a hormone that is responsible for hunger and cravings, according to a recent report in the World Journal of Gastroenterology.

Reshaping the stomach helps patients feel more satisfied with smaller amounts of food, and ultimately leads to weight loss.

The surgery can also help patients fight the adverse effects of Type 2 Diabetes, sleep apnea, and hypertension.

By conducting the surgery laparoscopically, patients experience minimized scarring and faster recovery times, though individual results may vary.

After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in October 2016, John says he feels great, shedding 65 pounds in the process.

His story is not atypical, however.

Virginia Steele told Eyewitness News she feels stronger and more confident than ever after losing 70 pounds since her gastric bypass surgery in May 2016.

While gastric bypass surgery is a beneficial first step in blasting away stubborn weight, what you do after surgery is also equally as important.

Three years after having laparoscopic sleeve surgery, Martha Delgado has lost 130 pounds and kept the weight off.

TLC Surgery says developing healthy eating habits, maintaining a fitness and exercise routine, and finding the support of both loved ones and medical professionals is important in the months and years after the procedure.

It's the game plan that has helped keep people like John, Virginia and Martha moving years after sleeve surgery, and it could work for you, too.

To learn more about the gastric sleeve procedure, visit TLC Surgery's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthnew year new youweight lossfitnesshealthy livingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR NEW YOU
Eat at the rodeo without busting your diet
3 important exercise phases that will impact your training
SPONSORED: New Year New You
When it comes to getting in shape, less is best
4 workouts that will push you to the limit
More new year new you
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video