How weight loss surgery transforms your body and your life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --John Soria was at the end of his rope.
After struggling to lose weight for some time, Soria found himself suffering from climbing blood pressure. Getting shuteye was even a battle as sleep apnea kept Soria up at night.
That is when he discovered Texas Laparoscopic Consultants and the promise of the gastric sleeve at TLC Surgery.
For people who have faced the challenge of losing excess without much success, the gastric sleeve has a high rate of success, according to TLC Surgery/Nobilis Health.
The sleeve restricts food intake by reducing the size of the stomach. As an added benefit, research shows the surgery reduces ghrelin, a hormone that is responsible for hunger and cravings, according to a recent report in the World Journal of Gastroenterology.
Reshaping the stomach helps patients feel more satisfied with smaller amounts of food, and ultimately leads to weight loss.
The surgery can also help patients fight the adverse effects of Type 2 Diabetes, sleep apnea, and hypertension.
By conducting the surgery laparoscopically, patients experience minimized scarring and faster recovery times, though individual results may vary.
After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in October 2016, John says he feels great, shedding 65 pounds in the process.
His story is not atypical, however.
Virginia Steele told Eyewitness News she feels stronger and more confident than ever after losing 70 pounds since her gastric bypass surgery in May 2016.
While gastric bypass surgery is a beneficial first step in blasting away stubborn weight, what you do after surgery is also equally as important.
Three years after having laparoscopic sleeve surgery, Martha Delgado has lost 130 pounds and kept the weight off.
TLC Surgery says developing healthy eating habits, maintaining a fitness and exercise routine, and finding the support of both loved ones and medical professionals is important in the months and years after the procedure.
It's the game plan that has helped keep people like John, Virginia and Martha moving years after sleeve surgery, and it could work for you, too.
