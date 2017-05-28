EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2048402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Stepfather of 3-year-old boy talks to ABC13.

Good news!! Missing 3 yo boy found safe! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/lofK6w4TUX — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 28, 2017

It was the ending everyone had prayed for.After nearly a 24-hour search for a missing boy in Sam Houston National Forest, officials confirm the child has been found safe.Jimmy Williams, the public information officer for New Waverly Firefighters, said joyously, "Ezra was just found in the national forest."Officials confirmed 3-year-old Ezra was found in a dense thicket of briars approximately 400 yards from the last place he was seen by his family the day before.Search volunteers say the little boy was smiling as he rode out on an ATV to be reunited with his family.Michael Hughes, a volunteer with Texas EquuSearch, described what the reunion was like.Hughes said, "A large contingent of people came down and he came back on a four wheeler and he was waving, so surprised like what are you doing here. It was an emotional moment for everyone."The family was camping in a more remote area of the forest -- not an organized community campsite -- which initially made search efforts difficult.New Waverly Firefighters and emergency responders were the first to reach the area where they had located the child.Ezra was treated at the scene for minor scrapes and scratches and dehydration, but was otherwise alert and in good spirits.Police said the parents were pitching a tent when their three children -- ages 11, 9 and 3 -- started to walk around. That's when the 3-year-old wandered off.Authorities, including 200 volunteers, searched a three-quarter of a mile area in each direction. Searchers spotted him in a thick, thorny brush area.Officials were worried Ezra might suffer from heat exhaustion and dehydration. They were also worried about a storm that was supposed to move into the area.Search and rescue teams from Walker County, Montgomery County and Texas EquuSearch were on the ground conducting a large search operation, involving everything from helicopters, drones, canines, ground vehicles and foot search teams to locate Ezra.According to Jimmy Williams with the New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, visitors were asked not to enter the forest while canine units search the area.Several other agencies from both Walker and Montgomery counties were called in to assist, and search teams from both counties were activated, as well as a Texas Game Warden's Search & Rescue team.