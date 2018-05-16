  • LIVE VIDEO Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child

3 tornadoes ripped through Northeast during severe weather that killed 5

MAX GOLEMBO
Three tornadoes ripped through Pennsylvania and upstate New York Tuesday night in a series of severe storms that pounded the Northeast. Residents are now left to pick up the pieces.

At least five people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed Tuesday by falling trees during the rough winds and rain.

Over 300,000 customers were without power in the region this afternoon.

In the town of Brookfield, Connecticut, every road has downed trees and wires, and 85 percent of customers were without power this afternoon.

The severe weather is over, but rounds of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the week from Florida to New York.

Isolated flooding is possible -- some spots in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic could see over 5 inches of rain.

ABC News' Dominick Proto contributed to this report.
