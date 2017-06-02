A murder suspect has been killed and three police officers wounded in a shootout at a Laredo convenience store.Detective Joe Baeza, the Laredo police spokesman, said officers had been searching all day Friday for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers and other officers who had just arrived as backup.Baeza says Rodriguez was pronounced dead at a Laredo hospital a short time later. He said he did not have conditions for the wounded officers, who also were hospitalized.