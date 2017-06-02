NEWS

Suspect dead, 3 police officers wounded in Texas shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

Three police officers were wounded Friday in a shootout in Laredo. (KTRK)

LAREDO, Texas --
A murder suspect has been killed and three police officers wounded in a shootout at a Laredo convenience store.

Detective Joe Baeza, the Laredo police spokesman, said officers had been searching all day Friday for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.

Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers and other officers who had just arrived as backup.

Baeza says Rodriguez was pronounced dead at a Laredo hospital a short time later. He said he did not have conditions for the wounded officers, who also were hospitalized.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingtexas newsgun violencepolice officer shotLaredo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Child taken by Life Flight after ATV accident
Police: Mother charged after stroller shoved down stairs
Student talent show ends with drag performance
Airport scare caused by man unable to carry on pressure cooker
More News
Top Stories
Woodlands student reports sexual assault near campus
Police: Mother charged after stroller shoved down stairs
Pranksters play drinking game in middle of Houston traffic
Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after Twitter snafu
They're creating crazy sandcastles in Galveston!
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Show More
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
5 self-defense tips every woman should know
Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
Student talent show ends with drag performance
Tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus
More News
Top Video
Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
3 reasons traffic will be worse this weekend
How to have fun in Houston on a rainy day
They're creating crazy sandcastles in Galveston!
More Video