Three people were hurt, including a suspect, at an apartment shooting in Missouri City, police said.Police said one of the suspects was shot and another is still missing.It's unclear if the victims were shot and police said there may be more people hurt.Police have blocked the area of Fifth and Ruben Davis Drive this morning around the Springfield Apartments as they search for at least one suspect.A man said he heard gunshots when he was talking to his daughter over the phone this morning. He said she screamed, "Someone is robbing the place," then heard gunshots. Police said the daughter is fine and was not involved in the shooting.Police are not sure if the shooting started as a robbery or a fight.