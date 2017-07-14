A person is still on the run after police arrested three people in an early morning burglary at a pawn shop in north Houston.Police say officers responded to an alarm at the EZ Pawn on North Shepherd just before 3:30 a.m. Officers encountered a truck driving away from the area.The truck crashed and three people were detained, with another person running away.According to police, the people arrested were suspected of breaking into a fenced-in area at the back of the business. They loaded a dirt bike, at least one generator and welding equipment on the truck.Police recovered the items and returned them.Police did not immediately disclose a description of the remaining suspect.