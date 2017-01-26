NEWS

Second suspect arrested in beating death of 3-year-old boy

EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD charges second supsect in child's death (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a second person in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Andre Young, 21, is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury. The child's 21-year-old mother, Jasmine Jones, was arrested when she surrendered to authorities on Dec. 10.

Jones' son Jacion was pronounced dead Nov. 8 after paramedics were called to their west Houston apartment.

EMBED More News Videos

Jasmine Jones, 21, is in custody for injury to a child-serious bodily injury.


"It's probably one of one of the worst cases we've seen," said Houston Police Sgt. Chris Hassig.

The beating that toddler took, investigators say, was not a one-time thing. They discovered his injuries were in various stages of healing. There was bruising to his buttocks, back, abdomen, pelvis and head.

Investigators say Jacion had previously been removed from his mother's custody. They told Eyewitness News she claimed he sustained second-degree burns while turning on hot water in the shower.

Jacion was removed from the home for 18 months and had just been returned to her in October. Investigators say she did not face criminal charges in that case.

Following Jacion's death, a 10-month-old girl who was also living at that apartment was removed by CPS.
Related Topics:
newschild abusechild deathchildren injuriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago
Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting With Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit
Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
Woman guilty of getting child porn via text
More News
Top Stories
Woman guilty of getting child porn via text
Mexican president cancels trip to White House
Sheriff: 17 Colombian men linked to 120 local burglaries
Doomsday Clock inches even closer to midnight
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
World's safest country in shock over rare murder
Show More
16-year-old shot in stomach during attempted robbery
'Mary Poppins' flies into Memorial High School
Hit-and-run victim's daughter: We deserve justice
Woman survives brain injury with beloved dog's help
Vermont capital sees first murder in almost 100 years
More News
Top Video
World's safest country in shock over rare murder
Doomsday Clock inches even closer to midnight
Vermont capital sees first murder in almost 100 years
Hit-and-run victim's daughter: We deserve justice
More Video